Obituary: John Wayne (Duke) Florence

John Wayne (Duke) Florence crossed into eternal peace Jan. 13, 2020.
He fought an unrelenting foe with grace and strength.
He was preceded in death by three brothers and a sister.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years Arlene Rose Florence. He was a father and step father to six children seven grand children and 15 great grand children.
Funeral services are being held at Rosenau Funeral Home Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. A reception will be held after the services. In lieu of flowers please donate to CSI Women’s Softball team or Visions Hospice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.