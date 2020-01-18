{{featured_button_text}}
Obituary: John Wayne (Duke) Florence

John Wayne (Duke) Florence crossed into eternal peace Jan. 13, 2020.

He fought an unrelenting foe with grace and strength.

He was preceded in death by three brothers and a sister.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years Arlene Rose Florence. He was a father and step father to six children seven grand children and 15 great grand children.

Funeral services are being held at Rosenau Funeral Home Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. A reception will be held after the services. In lieu of flowers please donate to CSI Women’s Softball team or Visions Hospice.

