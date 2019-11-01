{{featured_button_text}}
Obituary: John Walter McCoy
Sherri Davis

John Walter McCoy

John Walter McCoy, 81, of Featherville and Mountain Home, passed away after a brave battle with cancer on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at a local care facility. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the Elks Lodge in Mtn Home. Arrangements by Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel.

Donations to John's memory can be made to Pine-Featherville EMS, 385 N. Alpine, Pine, Idaho 83647, or to the Huntsman Cancer Foundation, c/o in memory of John W. McCoy, Salt Lake City, Utah.

See full obit at rostfuneral.com

