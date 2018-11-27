Try 3 months for $3

September 7, 1943—November 26, 2018

John Wallace (Moth) Miller was born September 7, 1942 in Twin Falls to E. Glenn and June Miller. He passed away November 26, 2018 at home after a long battle with cancer. John’s parents worked for a large sheep company and spent the summers in the Stanley Basin area. He and his dog spent time chasing salmon in the creeks and playing during the summer. It was a time he fondly reminisced about.

He attended school in Kimberly, graduating in 1961. He furthered his education at the University of Idaho, obtaining a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science in 1966. After graduation, he worked in the Australian Outback on several cattle stations. He also worked on a ranch in Wyoming and one near Fairfield for a couple of years. He also drove cattle truck for Roy Christensen. He then decided to farm and raise cattle.

John and Jule Kay Anderst were married February 22, 1974 in Elko, NV and together they worked hard farming and raising his beloved Hereford cattle.

John was preceded in death by his parents and a sister that died at birth. He is survived by his wife Jule and many friends and special neighbors.

A special thanks to Lisa from Heritage Hospice and friends and neighbors—Wayne and Ann Dennis, Dean and Eden Dimond, John Gott, Mike Gott and Pike and Brooke Genzmer.

There will be a viewing at Rosenau Funeral Home Wednesday, November 28, 2018 from 12:30 to 1:30. A grave side service will be held at 2:00 that afternoon at Sunset Memorial Park.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

