Obituary: John Thomas Peabody

April 17, 1950—April 19, 2019
John Thomas Peabody, 69, of Greeley, Colorado passed away on April 19, 2019 at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado.
John was born in Madera, California on April 17, 1950 to Thomas A. and Virginia (Fracchia) Peabody. He moved to Rupert, Idaho in 1956 and helped his parents on the family homestead.
While in high school, he worked part time at the Minidoka County News. He graduated from Minidoka County High School with the class of 1968. John graduated from Idaho State University School of Vocational-Technical Education in 1970 with a certificate in Graphic Arts. While in Pocatello, he worked for Litho Printing until 1993 when he moved to Greeley, Colorado. In Greeley, he worked for Pioneer Press until the time of his death.
John enjoyed skydiving for many years before moving to Colorado. John then turned his interest to participating at Weld County Fish & Wildlife High Plains Shooting Range where he served on the Board of Directors and as chairman of the ICORE (International Confederation of Revolver Enthusiasts) matches. He appreciated his time with his many close friends at work and the gun range. He watched and cheered for the Colorado Rockies.
John married Vicki Jones Christner on September 11, 1982 and they had two sons, Jayson and Adam.
He was preceded in death by his parents. John is survived by his wife, Vicki, of Greeley, Colorado, sons Jayson and Adam, both of Fort Collins, Colorado and his sister, Janice (George) Jensen of Burley, Idaho.
A Celebration of Life Visitation was held on April 26, 2019 at Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, Colorado.
