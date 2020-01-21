October 10, 1927—January 17, 2020
PAUL – John Russell Merrigan, 92, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, due to an illness.
Russ was born Oct. 10, 1927, in Scottsbluff, Neb., to William Martin and Katherine Joanna (Farnan) Merrigan. He grew up on the family farm in the Scottsbluff area during the Great Depression era. He graduated from high school, and farmed and worked other odd jobs for a short time before joining the U.S. Army in January 1947. He served as an Army mechanic in the South Pacific and was honorably discharged in June 1948.
Russ met Jackie Stroh at a dance in 1950 and they were married Feb. 23, 1952. They farmed near Scottsbluff for several years before drawing on a homestead in Idaho in 1957. Russ moved his family to their new home north of Paul in January 1958. It was a difficult time and they endured many hardships, but hard work prevailed and their farm eventually prospered. Three sons, Pat, Tim, and Chris, were born to the couple in Nebraska before the move, and an additional son and daughter, Bill and Lisa, were born in Idaho.
Russ and Jackie farmed north of Paul until retiring in the early 90s. They sold their house in the country and moved into the town of Paul and then spent their winters in Casa Grande, Ariz. There, Russ was able to work on his golf game in the nice warm climate and became a shuffleboard champion. They were part of a large and diverse retirement community in Casa Grande, making friends with people from all over the United States and Canada. They lived in the house in Paul for many years until this last fall when they moved to Burley. They loved to travel over the years; visiting Mexico, Europe, and many places in the United States.
He was very active in his church parish. He was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Rupert for more than 60 years, serving for a time on the parish council. He helped to build the parish hall for the church and parochial school, St. Nicholas Catholic School. All five of his children attended school at St. Nicholas. He also coached his children in the 7th and 8th grade Hallissey Basketball Tournament in Boise for many years. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, becoming a 4th Degree Knight in 1975.
He was very active in the farming community, serving on the A&B Irrigation Board for 17 years and on the Board of Directors for the Idaho Water Users Association in 1991. Russ was also a charter member of the Rupert Elks Club.
You have free articles remaining.
Russ is survived by his wife of nearly 68 years, Jackie; their five children and spouses, Pat (Linda) Merrigan of Paul, Tim (Dotti) Merrigan of Santa Fe, N.M., Chris (Lynett) Merrigan of American Falls, Bill (Stacey) Merrigan of Imbler, Ore., and Lisa (Jim) Webb of Boise; 14 grandchildren, Lucas (Jennie) Merrigan, Paige (Chris) Smith, Dylan (Laura) Merrigan, Maggie Merrigan, Lizzie (Andre) Lebron, Tiffany (Dylan) Vanderpool, Nick (Jodi) Merrigan, Stephanie Merrigan, Kacie (James) Sauer, Riley Merrigan, Jeremy Webb, Shane Webb, Shawn Webb, and Quinn Webb; 14 great-grandchildren (with #15 expected to arrive soon), Darby, Oscar, Elia, Nash, Jordan, Lily, Max, Wes, Miles, Baby Boy Lebron, Jaxson, Logan, Ava, Kaylee, and James;his sisters-in-law, Eunice Merrigan of Rupert, Joan (Joe) Crouch of Marietta, Ga., Violet Rein of Scottsbluff, Neb., Shirley Robertson of Lincoln, Neb., and Norma Stroh of Sidney, Neb.; brothers-in-law, John (Vicki) Stroh of Woodsboro, Md., and Gary Hahn of Scottsbluff, Neb.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary Thomas; and four brothers, Bert, Dick, Ken, and Gene.
Recitation of the rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 5 to 7 p.m.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 802 F St., in Rupert, with the Rev. Father Mark Uhlenkott as celebrant. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Harrison’s Hope Hospice and the staff at Pomerelle Place for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be directed to St. Nicholas Catholic School or a charity of choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.