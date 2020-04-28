Obituary: John Richard Busman

January 5, 1940 – April 23, 2020
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of John Richard “Buzzy” Busman Sr. on April 23, 2020 at the age of 80 years old. He left us unexpectedly at his residence in Buhl, Idaho. John was born and raised in Artesia, California, to Sam and Gertie Busman. Though he wasn’t fond of his school years, John had a love for learning the dairy business from his uncles. He resided in California until moving to Jerome, Idaho to begin as a dairyman, which would later become a successful career. As a young man he learned to work hard on anything that he undertook. This work ethic stayed with him for his entire life and was passed to his children. John retired from the dairy in 2012 and moved to Buhl, Idaho to his forever home where you would frequently find him doing something in the yard or working in his shop.
John married his main squeeze Sherry Wright, after being high school sweethearts on December 5, 1959. They were inseparable for over sixty years. Although he lived for some memorable parties during his younger years, he would trade it all in for a night in front of the television with his family and two dogs J.R and Buddy. His family meant the world to him and was so proud of each of them.
His love for speed and anything with an engine was satisfied through his love for boat racing, going to yearly car shows, as well as his passion for collecting cars. He took fashion cues from no one with his plain t-shirts designed by the fashion house of Fruit of the Loom with his infamous overalls and tennis shoes. He was a forever picky eater with his signature being roast beef and mashed potatoes and his love affair with vanilla ice cream covered with real strawberries.
John Richard will be sorely missed and met in heaven by his parents Sam and Gertie Busman. We know they are all holding each other tight. Survived by his wife, Sherry Busman; his sister Ginny Sudik with her husband John Sudik; children—Jody Busman, Cindy Busman, and John “Buzzy” Busman Jr., former son-in-law Tom Kirkdorffer with wife Donna Kirkdorffer; grandchildren—Scott Kirkdorffer, Taylor Kirkdorffer, and Alec Busman; great grandchildren—Kyla Kirkdorffer.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Rosenau Funeral Home at 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, Idaho at 11:30 a.m. with Covid-19 precautions in place for everyone’s safety, or friends may watch the live webcast of the services by going to www.rosenaufuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Jerome Cemetery for close family members.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.