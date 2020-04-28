Obituary: John Richard Busman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 5, 1940 – April 23, 2020

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of John Richard “Buzzy” Busman Sr. on April 23, 2020 at the age of 80 years old. He left us unexpectedly at his residence in Buhl, Idaho. John was born and raised in Artesia, California, to Sam and Gertie Busman. Though he wasn’t fond of his school years, John had a love for learning the dairy business from his uncles. He resided in California until moving to Jerome, Idaho to begin as a dairyman, which would later become a successful career. As a young man he learned to work hard on anything that he undertook. This work ethic stayed with him for his entire life and was passed to his children. John retired from the dairy in 2012 and moved to Buhl, Idaho to his forever home where you would frequently find him doing something in the yard or working in his shop.

John married his main squeeze Sherry Wright, after being high school sweethearts on December 5, 1959. They were inseparable for over sixty years. Although he lived for some memorable parties during his younger years, he would trade it all in for a night in front of the television with his family and two dogs J.R and Buddy. His family meant the world to him and was so proud of each of them.