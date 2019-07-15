August 11, 1947—July 8, 2019
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our amazing Dad, Pake and friend. John “Johannes” Reitsma, 71, of Twin Falls Idaho, passed away peacefully and ready to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, July 8, 2019 from complications of an emergency surgery. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 19 at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Dr N, Twin Falls, ID 83301. Pastor Brian Vriesman will be officiating. The viewing will be from 5:00 to 8:00pm, Thursday, July 18 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls, ID 83301. Those wishing to share pictures and stories may do so on the Remembering JR memorial page on Facebook, and at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com.
John was born August 11, 1947 in Wirdum, Friesland, Netherlands to Durk and Elizabeth (van der Velde) Reitsma. On April 27, 1967 he left his homeland to set off to achieve the American dream. He made his way to Chino, California where he met and married Susan (Lopker) Reitsma on October 11, 1982. His business ventures took him to Jerome, ID in the fall of 1984 where he began his first of many dairies. John fulfilled his quest to achieve the American dream but more importantly he lived his life with integrity, generosity and humility. The thing that most will remember about John is that he gave without hesitation, loved without condition and lived life fully in the moment. The word his family and friends would use to describe him would be a giver. He gave time, advice, laughs, and resources. John was an avid family man, mentor and golfer. He had determination, a will to never give up and was always about the W on the golf course and in life. John lived his life knowing that all he had belonged to the Lord and will be remembered as being a good and faithful servant.
John is survived by his four children, Sean Mallett and his wife Staci of Twin Falls, ID, Ryan Mallett and his wife Kimberly of Golden, CO, Dirk Reitsma and his wife Jacque of Twin Falls, ID, Heidi Jarvis and her husband James of Twin Falls, ID; 8 grandchildren, Spencer, Sawyer, Savannah, Avery, Johannes, Kallen, Alanah, and Brooklyn, great grandchild Judah and siblings Sietske and Wâtte de Jager, Abe and Koosje Reitsma, Gea Reitsma, Griet and Catrinus Kielstra, and Hedzer Reitsma and many loved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Durk and Elizabth Reitsma and his brother Jelle Reitsma in 2017. The family suggests in honor of John’s memory to donate to your favorite local charity.
