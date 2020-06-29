Obituary: John Ralph Bonnett

John was born to Robert Kline and Martha Tunstall Bonnett at their family home in Moscow, Idaho. He attended schools in Moscow graduating from High School in 1944. In September 1944 John enlisted in the US Navy and served during World War II as a Navy Storekeeper until June 1946. He returned to Moscow and enrolled in the University of Idaho in the fall of 1946. It was at the University of Idaho that he met Betty Jean Holden. They were married in June of 1948 and spent their honeymoon at their family cabin at Hebgen Lake, Montana. They then moved to a farm north of Moscow where they were wheat farmers. In 1950 John was ordained and installed as an Elder in the First Presbyterian Church. Also, in 1950, after two poor crop years, John and Betty moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, and John worked for Betty’s father at the Home Service Laundry.