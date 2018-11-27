Try 3 months for $3

September 25, 1949—November 11, 2018

John Post died at home in Heyburn, ID, on November 11th surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 25th, 1949, in Helena, MT to Milton and Stella Post.

He had a strong faith in his God Jehovah. He enjoyed reading and studying the Bible and helping others to do so. His love for Jehovah helped him to endure many health challenges. He was well known for his sense of humor, and his love for singing and fishing.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Christina, son Shawn (Amber), children Jonathan (Ivy) their daughter Norah, Sydney, Dante, Aeric, London, Sahara, Cairo and Rowan.

Daughter Dawn Marie Parker (Craig), children, Aarika (Austin), Ryan and Nathan. Son Michael, his son Milton. Daughter Renee Little, children, Garrett and Tyler. Son, Joe (Emma)children, Ella and Alexis. Twin brother, Chuck, and sister Jan White (Dennis) Memorial service will be held December 1, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 233 W. 3rd N. Burley, ID. Cremation services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory.

the life of: Obituary: John Post
