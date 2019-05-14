{{featured_button_text}}

December 20, 1936 ~ May 10, 2019

Our beloved father, John Patrick Nunes, passed away on May 10, 2019 peacefully at his home at the age of 82. John was born in Byron, California on December 20, 1936, the first born of John Nunes Sr. and Mary Nunes. He had three siblings after him: Ed, Mary and Eleanor. He attended rural schools, graduating from Escalon High School in 1955.

He married Louise Marshall and soon after had his first daughter, Cindy. He later met and married Mary Goularte on February 16, 1963 and raised four children together: John, Jacqueline, Jeff, and Jason.

John loved dairying. He was a dairyman and farmer for all of his life. John’s father died when he was three years old, but his family, especially his grandfather and uncle, taught him a strong work ethic. After their passing, John grew the family dairy and eventually moved it to Idaho, where he’s lived the past 23 years.

John was involved with his Catholic parish of St. Patrick’s in Escalon, when he was a young man, joining the YMI. He was also involved in the Portuguese communities. He loved the fiestas and was president for the celebrations twice in California and once in Idaho.

John was preceded in death by his parents.

He is loved and cherished by all his family, including 12 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.

A rosary will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Church, 1601 Poplar Street, Buhl, Idaho. A Funeral Mass and burial will be held in Escalon, California.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on John’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

