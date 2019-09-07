September 13. 1935—August 28, 2019
John Otis Root was born in Shoshone Idaho on September 13, 1935 to Verne Otis Root and Marie Mercy Root. He passed away on August 28th 2019 at the age of 83 at his home. He was raised in Dietrich where he excelled in football, basketball and baseball. He was a member of the 1952 Dietrich Blue Devil 8-man football team that won the state title. He went on to college on a football scholarship.
During his senior year of high school, his mother died in a fire. Being the 4th of 7 children, that left three sisters still at home. He felt compelled to leave college to go home to help care for his sisters. They have always been appreciative of his thoughtfulness and kindness. Although he came home early from college, that did not deter him from learning and educating himself to become successful in his career.
He married Darlene Davis in 1954 and they had 3 children, Barbara Marie, John Earl and Steven Verne. They divorced in 1983.
He went to work for the Idaho Transportation Department in Shoshone and worked as a construction engineer and retired after 35 years at the age of 55.
He became a licensed land surveyor in 1973 while working for the ITD and after retirement went into full time surveying business. He and Merle Swain started Swain Root surveying, then he began Root Surveying until it became All Points Land Surveying. He mentored many young people that have become licensed land surveyors and engineers themselves. He was always proud of their accomplishments.
Surveying was his passion and hobby until the end. When we told him he needed to retire and go where it was warmer, he told us he to leave him alone because he was doing what he wanted to do.
You have free articles remaining.
He enjoyed playing softball and outlaw basketball for many years. He had many stories to tell and many lasting friendships from the many years playing ball.
He loved to hunt, fish and play golf with his family and friends .
He enjoyed going to all his grandkids ball games.
He married Judy Pickett in 1994 and although they divorced they remained close friends until his passing.
He is survived by his children, Barbara Root, John (Tawna) Root, Steven (Michelle) Root, his 5 grandchildren, Trevor Root, Ashley Root, Cassie Martin, Cody Root and Connor Root and two great grandchildren Cadence and Elijah. His sisters, Grace Wegener, Helen Magoffin, Edna Draper, and Rose Kisling and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Edward Root and sister Mary Heiken. He cherished all his friendships and lived a happy and fulfilled life. He was well respected for his gentleness and kindness towards others.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Memories can be shared online at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter or to a charity of your choice.
To plant a tree in memory of : Root as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.