December 12, 1929—February 20, 2019
John Leonard “Len” Morris, beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend, went to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 20, 2019, in Twin Falls, Idaho, his home of fifty-eight years. He was 89.
One of five children, John was born December 12, 1929, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Caroline and Charles Barnett. Orphaned at a young age, he was later adopted by Lawrence and Grace Morris.
He married Betty Robbins on February 24, 1952, and to this union were born two daughters, Julie and Lauri. Early in the marriage, John served in Germany as a member of the U.S. Army. Upon his graduation from Iowa State University in 1961 with a degree in agronomy, John and Betty moved to Idaho where he began his distinguished career with Rogers Brothers Seed Company. Observing John’s potential as a researcher, Harvey Mauth of Rogers Brothers arranged for him to pursue a doctorate in plant breeding and pathology at Utah State University. He completed this degree in 1967 and not long afterward became director of garden pea and bean research, a position he held until his retirement in 1993.
John will be remembered for his lifelong commitment to serving others. To his family, friends, and community alike he continually offered himself as a source of comfort, strength, and joy. During his many years as a member at Grace Baptist Church he served in a variety of official and unofficial capacities and was always eager to do anything there as needed.
John was preceded in death by his birth siblings Charles, Janice, Charlotte, and Bill and his adoptive brother Larry.
He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Betty; his daughters, Julie (Steve) Jones and Lauri Barnett; his grandchildren David, Matt, and Amy; and his great grandchildren Kris, Connor, Jaiden, Kaitlyn, Jonathan, and Ava.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Salvation Army, Twin Falls Christian Academy, or Disabled American Veterans. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral at 1:00 p.m.
