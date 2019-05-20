Obituary: John L. Henstock

September 30, 1941—May 4, 2019
John passed away on May 4, 2019, at his home.
He was born September 30, 1941, in Twin Falls to Elwood (Dude) and Emma McGregor Henstock. John grew up in Hollister where his parents owned a grocery store/service station.
John married Ilona Jones on September 15, 1963. They made their home at Goat Springs, southeast of Hollister.
He always liked to work; while still in school, John spent the summers working for area farmers. He went to work land leveling for Jones Corporation in the early 1960’s, and later became part owner.
He served in the Idaho National Guard, was a Boy Scout leader, and a member of a Model Railroad club. When younger he liked to water and snow ski. He enjoyed preparing Dutch oven dinners for friends and family. John and his daughter, Jan, entered several Dutch oven cook-offs. In later years, he had fun riding his ATV.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Nancy James.
John is survived by his wife, Ilona; daughter, Jan (Mike) Brown of Featherville; sister, June Allard of Kentucky; grandson, Parker Brown; and two nieces and a nephew.
John was a quiet, even tempered, pleasant man. He was a good husband and a kind father. John has left many good and happy memories for his wife and daughter.
Cremation is under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home. A reception for John’s life will be held between 4—6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Avenue East in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Memorials may be given to Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls, Idaho, or a charity of your choice. Family and friends may share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com.
