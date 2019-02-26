Try 1 month for 99¢

August 29, 1937—February 23, 2019

John William Kincade, 81, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on February 23, 2019 surrounded by friends and family.

He was born August 29, 1937 to James Kincade and Thelma Hite in Danville, Illinois.

John lived many lives and touched the hearts of countless people with love, and humor (often teasing or flirting). He was always a patriot and proudly served 15 years in the U.S. Army, including 35 months in Vietnam.

John loved to drive and drove trucks for the Army and as a civilian afterward, only to eventually retire from the State of Idaho where he worked at the Port of Entry. He was afflicted with a wanderlust that produced endless stories of foreign travel that entertained us over late-night coffee chats for years. John lived to dance and enjoyed anything with a good beat, fueled by his passion for Rock n’ Roll music (especially Elvis Presley).

He was preceded in death by both parents and his sisters, Donna and Beverly.

He is survived by Heath (Amber), Krista (Gregg), Bryan (Holly), and Christopher (Searra).

The memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Rasmussen Funeral Home in Burley. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making donations to the American Legion or Veteran’s of Foreign Wars.

Obituary: John Kincade
