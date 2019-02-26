August 29, 1937—February 23, 2019
John William Kincade, 81, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on February 23, 2019 surrounded by friends and family.
He was born August 29, 1937 to James Kincade and Thelma Hite in Danville, Illinois.
John lived many lives and touched the hearts of countless people with love, and humor (often teasing or flirting). He was always a patriot and proudly served 15 years in the U.S. Army, including 35 months in Vietnam.
John loved to drive and drove trucks for the Army and as a civilian afterward, only to eventually retire from the State of Idaho where he worked at the Port of Entry. He was afflicted with a wanderlust that produced endless stories of foreign travel that entertained us over late-night coffee chats for years. John lived to dance and enjoyed anything with a good beat, fueled by his passion for Rock n’ Roll music (especially Elvis Presley).
He was preceded in death by both parents and his sisters, Donna and Beverly.
He is survived by Heath (Amber), Krista (Gregg), Bryan (Holly), and Christopher (Searra).
The memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Rasmussen Funeral Home in Burley. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making donations to the American Legion or Veteran’s of Foreign Wars.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.