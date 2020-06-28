Obituary: John “JR” Pew Jr.

July 16, 1938 ~ June 25, 2020
John “JR” Pew Jr was born July 16, 1938 in Buhl, Idaho. He passed away June 25, 2020 of natural causes at home within a couple miles of where he was born and raised. He lived his entire life in Buhl, Idaho. He married Sharon Crown December 31, 1966, and gained a ready made family of Carma and Skip, adding a son John Mitchell in 1968.
They spent a lifetime of boating, camping, fishing, and hunting from Orofino to the Nevada border and Oregon Coast. His smoked meats and specialty turkeys were well renowned far and wide. He retired from Green Giant/ Seneca in 2003 with the nickname of Pappy. He then set up a wild game meat processing operation in the chicken house for friends and family.
JR never met a stranger on the riverbank, mountain top, or anywhere else. He could talk fishing and hunting for hours at the drop of a hat. JR treasured his many loyal friends and was always ready for a story or adventure.
JR was preceded in death by his father in 1969; mother in 1973; brother-in-law, Dean Jessup earlier this year; and his faithful dog Gidget in February 2018. She was patiently waiting for him in heaven.
JR is survived by his wife, Sharon of 53 years; daughter, Carma (Randy) Sobotka; sons, Skip (Mitzie) Crown, and Mitchell Pew, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild; sisters, Ethel Jessup of Midvale, Idaho, Margie Cooper of Kuna, Idaho; brother-in-law, Rick (Cheryl) Eggleston; and several nieces and nephews. We will miss him dearly.
A Celebration of Life is pending for September of 2020 at Chicken Camp south of Salmon Dam. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on JR’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
