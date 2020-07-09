Obituary: John Jay Merrill

On July 6, 2020, our dear old dad (D.O.D.) passed away due to age-related illnesses. He has had an extraordinary life. Born on January 24, 1933, to Jay and Kathryn Merrill, he was raised mostly in Twin Falls, Idaho, where he met his sweetheart, Ruth Bingham. After marrying her in the Idaho Falls Temple, on May 14, 1953, they moved to California to attend CalTech University. He received his doctorate in Physics and was a well-loved Professor at both Utah State and Brigham Young Universities. John and Ruth had 8 children—Pamela (Dennis) Peterson, Linda (Ted) Hansen, Joseph (Bonnie) Merrill, Susan (Wes) Wood, Douglas (Judy) Merrill, Elizabeth (Wayne) Brown, Marie (Joseph) Winger, and Ann (Darrell) Jackson. John has been a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as Bishop for both USU and BYU Wards as well as his Orem 7th home Ward. He also served in the Presidency of a BYU Stake and served in the Illinois Chicago South Mission with Ruth.