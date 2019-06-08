February 29, 1948—June 4, 2019
John Henry “JP” Petter passed away June 4, 2019 peacefully in his sleep. JP was born in Artesia, California to John and Ruth Petter on February 29, 1948 which was a leap year. He shared his birthday by a few minutes with his identical brothers, Harry Petter and Jack Petter, each weighing a whopping three pounds. They spent the first three months of their lives at Los Angeles County Hospital, identified by tape on their backs A, B, and C. That tape remained on their backs for a long time until their parents could identify them with certainty.
John worked with his dad and brothers on their dairy farm in Mount Vernon, Washington until he moved to Chino, California. There he had a career as a truck driver. In 1988, he was in a life changing truck accident which left him disabled.
John was an avid reader, and very good at repairing small appliances or motors of any kind. He was busy with these different projects daily in his garage, where he was often visited by friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents; and younger brother, Ralph Petter.
John leaves behind his brothers, Jack (Tena) Petter of Filer, Idaho; Harry Petter of Buhl, Idaho; and Gerhart (Eyenon) Petter of Ontario, California; several nieces and nephews; especially Rob Petter who visited his uncle often and was very close to him; and his special friend, Jacquie.
A Celebration of John’s life will be held graveside, at 2:30 p.m., Monday, June 10, 2019 at the West End Cemetery,1574 E Elm St, Buhl, ID.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family of John’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
