The Celebration of Life for John Gary Hamby will take place Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m., at The Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home Reception Room, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.
