Obituary: John G. Moore

October 4, 1953—March 27, 2019
John G. Moore Jr. passed away after a long illness on Wednesday March 27, 2019 at the Canyons Retirement Community in Twin Falls. John served his country honorably as a US Marine for over 20 years attaining the rank of Master Sergeant. John was predeceased by his parents John and Jean Moore. He is survived by his wife Sara, sons Mike and John III, daughters Maria and Victoria, grandsons Teddy and Michael, granddaughters Gabby, Isabella, Angelica, Caitlyn, Marissa, Kaylin, Emily and Hannah. Also survived by sisters Terry Rogers, Fran Spencer and Cathy Feltner, brother Tim Moore and various nieces and nephews.
A visitation for Family and friends will be held on Sunday March 31, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m., at Rosenau Funeral Home 2826 Addison Ave E. Military Honors will take place on Monday April 1, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Sunset Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
