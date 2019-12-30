March 12, 1935—December 23, 2019
John Franklin Allen passed away December 23, 2019, he was born on March 12, 1935 to Harmon and Lucille Allen. The family resided on the original family homestead in the Unity area of Burley. John was the youngest of 5 brothers and he had two younger sisters. At the age of 17, with the blessing of his brother Glen, he joined the Army and he later served in the Korean War. It was at this time that John started to rodeo, riding bulls as well as becoming a bull fighter.
In 1962, John married Barbara Isabell and they had two daughters, Sylvia and Robyn. They later divorced in 1965. In 1969, John married JoAnn Taylor and they had three children, Teresa, and twins, Todd and Toby. The family lived by the family homestead in Burley where John worked in agricultural sales for many years. After divorcing JoAnn in 1985, John met the love of his life, Jan Puckett, in Delaware where he was working, and they later married. John and Jan moved to Dalton, Georgia where they lived for many years. During this time, he owned a landscaping company and he worked in security at the local event center and the local college. After John retired, they moved to Twin Falls to be closer to the family. John enjoyed traveling, fishing and watching the grandkids at their sporting events.
John is preceded in death by his father, Harmon Franklin Allen and his mother Lucille Allen, his brothers Harmon Allen, Reed Allen and Joe Allen, as well as a sister-in-law, Louise Allen.
He is survived by his wife, Jan Allen, daughters Sylvia (Rick) Olsen, Teresa (Chris) Daily, sons Todd (Jodi) Allen, Toby Allen, Eric (Jinx) Smiley, step-children Leigh Ann (Leo) Hildebrand, Jay (Tania) Hildebrand, brother Glen Allen, sisters Sharon (Grant) Starley, Diane (Nick) Martinez, sister’s-in-law Mary Allen, Rita Allen and Joan Allen, along with numerous nieces, nephews, grandkids and great-grandkids.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. January,4, 2020 at Rosenau Funeral Home. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.
