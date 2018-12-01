Try 1 month for 99¢

December 4, 1918—November 29, 2018

John F. Morgan, five days short of 100 years, died of natural causes, 29 November 2018, at Kimberly, Idaho. He was born in Declo, Idaho, on 4 December 1918, the third of the nine children of Wilford Charles Morgan and Dessie May Hill Morgan. He was raised on the family farm and graduated from Declo High School.

John married the love of his life, Veda Jensen, on New Year’s day 1939. They were sealed in 1950 in the Logan Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. John and Veda were blessed with a son, Terry Lee, and a daughter, Veda Kaye. Family has always been central in John’s life and his delightful ‘bear hugs’ are legendary.

He farmed in the Declo and Raft River areas. During World War II, John served in the United States Naval Air Corps as a radio and radar technician. Following the war, John worked for the Amalgamated Sugar Company for 35 years and retired as assistant superintendent in 1982. Hard-working and wise with finances, John was content, grateful, and skilled in balancing needs and wants in an extra-ordinary way. He enjoyed camping and loved fishing.

John served in the Twin Falls Stake Sunday School and in numerous Kimberly ward positions. His contributions as ward clerk for 32 years with seven different Bishops reflect his organization, accuracy, timely attention to detail, and concern for individuals. John was active in Spanish name-extraction and was an ordinance worker in the Boise Idaho temple for five years.

Survivors include sister, Cleo Gee, Oakley; daughter, Kaye (Morgan) Powell, Kimberly; three granddaughters: Kammi (Eric) Bean, Lenexa, Kansas; Mindy (Todd) Johnson, Tucson, Arizona; Cherece (John) Hancock, Vail, Arizona; and one grandson: Erick (Marnae) Powell, Twin Falls, Idaho; nineteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved Veda in 1993; his son, Terry Lee in 1948; his parents; five brothers and two sisters.

Services will be held 11 am, Saturday, 8 December 2018, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 222 Birch Street, Kimberly. Visitation 9:45-10:45 am. John was an avid reader and memorial contributions may be given to the Kimberly library. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com

the life of: Obituary: John F. Morgan
