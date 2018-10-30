January 7, 1954 – October 26, 2018
John Edward Lawson, 64, of Caldwell, Idaho and former Magic Valley resident passed away Friday, October 26, 2018. John was born January 7, 1954 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Aileen Ann Card and Elbert Bruce Lawson.
John was preceded in death by his father in 1997 and his mother in 2007. John is survived by his brothers, Phillip and Ronald Lawson; 1 niece and 4 nephews.
John grew up and worked on his parent’s farm in King Hill. He was involved in the Masonic Lodge for many years, and enjoyed singing and playing the organ at meetings. He had many obstacles to overcome. John had a Masters in Political Science and Bachelors in Music as well as his teaching degree in Music.
He will be really missed by his family and many dear friends. He loved to play the organ and sing for his family and had a love for the outdoors, camping, hiking and campfires.
A memorial service to celebrate John’s life will be held at 4:00 P.M. Friday November 2, 2018 at Flahiff Funeral Chapel, in Caldwell. Condolences may be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
