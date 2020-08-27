Obituary: John Doerr

John started his practice of Law with his father August in Napoleon, ND, for the first five years, then made the decision to pursue an opportunity to work for a law firm in Twin Falls, Idaho, where he practiced Law until a week before his death. John had a long honorable career as a Lawyer.

The first love of his life was Rosemarie Hansen. The first time they met in 1954, they fell in love. A short time later they were married, and spent the next 60 years together, until Rosemarie’s death in 2016. John and Rosemarie lived a passionate and loving life, filled with music and dance, travel and adventure, family and friends. John’s second love, Joan Davies, blossomed late in his life. Their life together was filled with friendship and love, a shared passion for travel, gardening, adventure, family and friends.

John had a passion for adventure. There was hunting and fishing, climbing in the mountains, exploration of the desert and mountains of southern Idaho. There were trips to many distant places in the pursuit of birds, fish and big game, as well as new cultures, new people and old friends, and visiting family; experiencing life to its fullest. He shared this with, and instilled within his children the same sense of adventure and curiosity about the world. He had many close friends that shared his passion, which resulted in many great adventures and many funny stories.