October 7, 1939—March 4, 2019
John “Dee” Hepworth of Twin Falls, and formerly of Filer, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Dee was born on October 7, 1939, in Jerome, Idaho, the fifth child of Riley and Willa Hepworth. He spent his childhood in Jerome and Filer, Idaho.
Dee served in the United States Air Force from January 5, 1960 to October 1, 1963, and served in the reserves with an honorable discharge on January 4, 1966.
On December 9, 1964, Dee married Joanne Marie Martens in Kimberly, Idaho. After their marriage they moved to Filer, Idaho where they farmed for 31 years. After retirement they moved to Twin Falls, Idaho. Dee and Joanne were blessed with four children.
Dee was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he served in many callings. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Dee is survived by his wife Joanne Marie Hepworth of Twin Falls, ID and children, Julie (Jeff) Warr of Meridian, ID, Rick (Lisa) Hepworth of Pocatello, ID, Chad (Brianne) Hepworth of Twin Falls, ID. He is also survived by three sisters, Parma Kendrick of UT, Arlene (Calvin) Clark of WA, Carol Hoskins of WA, two brothers, Ray (Eileen) Hepworth of ID, Larry Hepworth of ID, twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Dee was preceded in death by his son Todd, his parents, and brothers Robert and Ronald.
A visitation for Dee will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019, evening at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning in the Relief Society room at the church. Funeral services will held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 17th Ward, 2680 Elizabeth Blvd in Twin Falls, ID, with Bishop Scott Rasmussen conducting. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls, ID.
To share a memory of Dee or to offer condolences to Dee’s Family please visit www.whitemortuary.com.
