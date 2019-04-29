September 29, 1933—April 26, 2019
John De Kruyf, 85, of Buhl, passed away on April 26, 2019. John was born on September 29, 1933, to Nicholas and Johanna (Vander Stelt) DeKruyf, in Alvord, Iowa.
His family moved to Brooten, Minnesota, in 1934. John worked on the family farm until he enlisted in the United States Army and served from December 1954 as a heavy equipment operator in Germany, until his honorable discharge in November 1956. John came home to his parents who had moved to Artesia, California. He was united in marriage to Thana Staal on October 2, 1959.
John worked in various manufacturing and mechanical positions, until he started his own business. In 1979, he moved the family to Buhl, where they operated a dairy and farmed until 1986. John continued with his custom farming and mechanical repairs for the next 10 years.
John was a member of Twin Falls Reformed Church, where he served in several capacities. John and Thana went on many mission trips. John volunteered at the Mustard Seed Thrift store, serving on the board and performing needed repairs. He transported clients for the Office on Aging for 11 years. John loved to go hunting, fishing, and camping with his boys and many friends. John and Thana enjoyed cruises and traveling south in their retirement. They loved spending time with their grandchildren. He always cherished coffee time with his close friends. John loved the Lord, and as he grew older, his daily prayer was “Dear Lord, give me the strength for today, and a bright hope for tomorrow”.
John is survived by his wife, Thana; his four sons, Rob(Monica), Russ(Martha), Dan(Mickey), and Dean(Amber); eleven grandchildren, Jessica(Michael) Silva, Jacob, Matthew, Ryan, Kevin, Leah(Mike) Barker, Dana, Adrian, Benjamin, Taya and Lucas; and one great-granddaughter, Ava Silva; brothers, Adrian and Tony; sister in-laws, Millie, Hilda, and Alice; and many more in-laws.
John was preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter Hannah; five brothers, Cornie, Hank, Joe, Nick, and Cal; three sisters, Pearl Segaar, Marie Brus, Johanna Hoogeveen; and many in-laws and other relatives.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the food pantry of the Mustard Seed in Twin Falls.
Visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl. A memorial service with military rights will be held at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, at 11:00 a.m. Friday. May 3, 2019. A private burial will be held before the church services. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on John’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.