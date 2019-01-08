Try 1 month for 99¢

November 9, 1945—January 1, 2019

John C. “Pep” Dahlin age 74 passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, after a long hard battle with cancer.

He was born November 9, 1945 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Marvin and Lorraine Dahlin. On May 29, 1965 Pep married the love of his life, Sandra Marie Taylor. Together they had 2 daughters, Lesa and Kathy.

Pep made his life as a carpenter, contractor, welder, and many other traits that came with the business.

When he was not working he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and just being in the outdoors with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Lorraine; stepmom, Gracie and brother Jerry. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra of 53 years; daughters; Lesa (Matt) Beard and Kathy Jo (Tony) Olsen; sister, Leah and by 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave East, Twin Falls, Idaho on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. Condolences can be left at whitemortuary.com

