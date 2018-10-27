January 21, 1949 – September 20, 2018
John Conrad Anderson died September 20, 2018 in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was born January 21, 1949 in Topeka, Kansas to Conrad and Mildred Anderson. They later moved to Idaho where he graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1967, then the College of Southern Idaho with an Associate’s Degree in auto mechanics in 1969.
He married Teri Johnson on March 7, 1969, in Twin Falls, Idaho. They had 3 children and later divorced. He later married LaFawn Williams. They were later divorced as well.
He owned and operated J.C. Anderson Co. Cabinets, Alumatrail Trailers, and assisted running River Rat Express Shuttle Company out of Stanley, Idaho. He was a builder, he did excavation, snow removal, demolition, and recovery, he was a Jack of All Trades. John was well known for making “things” happen. If someone couldn’t figure it out, they went to John, he always figured out what others could not.
Johnny loved anything fast, building, creating, breaking “boundaries”, shouting orders, and doing what others couldn’t, wouldn’t or shouldn’t. He loved the mountains and hunting (especially Stanley, ID). He loved his family, friends, his kitties and he loved playing cards. Many days, nights and long hours were spent helping those he loved. He will be remembered and missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children, Tara (Russ) Haack, Katina Anderson, and JC Anderson (Dannella); grandchildren, Jordan Haack, Colton Haack, Trynly Haack, and Conrad Anderson; great grandchildren, JaKoby, and Taelynn; and his sisters, Ardith and Ava.
A Celebration of Johnny’s Life will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Johnny’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
