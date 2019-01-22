John “Bud” Leroy Wiggins
August 31, 1949 – January 20, 2019
John “Bud” Leroy Wiggins, 69, loving husband, father, grandpa and friend of Castleford, Idaho, returned to his Father in Heaven on January 20, 2019 after a lengthy battle with the genetic lung disorder- Alpha I Antitrypsin. He passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones. John arrived in this world on August 31, 1949, in Twin Falls, Idaho, the son of Sidney Dallas and Lois “Midge” Mildred Wiggins. John started elementary school in Castleford and attended schools in Buhl and Twin Falls before settling in third grade at Castleford. He graduated from Castleford High School in 1967. He furthered his education and attended the College of Southern Idaho majoring in psychology.
During Vietnam he proudly served his country in the United States Air Force stationed at Pope Air Force Base in North Carolina. John traveled the world, courtesy of Uncle Sam, with temporary duty assignments to England and Germany. Later, wanting to be more involved in the action, John volunteered for three different assignments inside Vietnam at Tan Son Nhut Air Base. As a Doppler Radar Technician, he worked on the computer systems of several different types of aircraft, but primarily on the C-130 Hercules squadron of the 317th Tactical Airlift Wing.
John married his dear friend and sweetheart, Annette Marie “Mary” Gomez on December 22, 1973 in Buhl, Idaho. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on June 29, 1988. Together they established their home in Castleford and recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary. They were blessed with two children, Jon Scott and Michelle Nicole.
With a life-long love of being outdoors, John abandoned career pursuits suited for the confines of four walls. He followed his entrepreneurial heart on a path in agriculture culminating in a life outside and a reputation as an innovative, quality producing dairyman and farmer. He was a hard worker always having more than one job. He worked at C3 in Twin Falls for a few years before he fully retired.
John loved his family and treasured the time spent with them. He was an active and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served in many callings and loved ministering and serving others. He loved working with and mentoring youth. One of his fondest passions was mentoring young men along the completion of their Eagle Scout. He had many adventurous activities with Scouts of all ages and introduced many of them to his colorful stories which included that of the nearby canyon creature roaming just south of Balanced Rock Park. John considered his family and religion to be the greatest blessings in his life.
John enjoyed elk, deer, and antelope hunting with a rifle, bow, black powder rifle or a large caliber pistol. He enjoyed fishing everywhere, including Alaska; and recently crabbing in the Puget Sound in Washington, a very unique experience. Other hobbies included gardening, boating, skiing, photography, and traveling throughout 48 states. Writing articles for The Single Shot Exchange magazine, reading, coaching his son's baseball team, and studying the scriptures were activities he found to be rewarding. Later in life, he was introduced to the ham radio and received a General license as a ham operator. He was a devoted member of the ham radio club in Twin Falls, K7MVA Magic Valley Amateur Radio Club. John's call sign was N7MAJ and his license plate for his Tacoma remains as N7MAJ.
John is survived by his loving wife, Mary of Castleford; and two children, Jon Scott (Catherine) Wiggins of Lehi, Utah and Michelle Nicole (Sterling) Allen of Twin Falls, Idaho; six grandchildren, Melissa, Jonathan, Alexandra, Anastasia Wiggins and Brooklyn and Jacob Allen; sisters, Linda Wiggins, Gooding, Cathy (Loyd) Yarbrough; and Aunt, Barbara Barnes, Buhl. John was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Lois Wiggins.
Memorial contributions in John Wiggins name may be made to Castleford Quick Response Unit, 1202 E. 3400 N., Buhl, Idaho 83316.
A viewing will be held Friday, January 25, 2019, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. North, Buhl, Idaho 83316. A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 26, 2019, 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 101 Fair Ave., Buhl, Idaho, with viewing one hour prior to service. Graveside service will military honors to follow at West End Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Bud's family at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
