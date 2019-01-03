November 17, 1929- December 30, 2018
John Bryant Wolf, “shaking his keys,” peacefully returned to our Lord on December 30, 2018 in the comfort of his home surrounded by family. John was born November 17, 1929 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. The youngest son of Robert and Dula Wolf.
As a child, John moved from Arkansas to Hazelton, Idaho in 1936. He lived briefly in Portland, OR during the war before returning back to Hazelton for the remainder of his life. He graduated from Hazelton High School in 1946. On April 3, 1948, he married Jo Ann Clough of Hazelton, Idaho. From their union came his daughter, Dawn in 1948 and his son, (Little) Johnny in 1951.
He held various occupations, with his first job being an inspector with Idaho Fresh Fruit and Vegetables followed by a period as Post Master at the Hazelton Post Office. He found his lifetime career as the manager of the Idaho Crop Improvement for 40 years.
He is preceded in death by his son, Johnny, his parents, and his siblings, Robert, Roberta and Jean.
John is survived by his loving wife, Jo Ann, his daughter, Dawn Wolf-Schutte of Boise, Idaho, former son-in-law, Bernie Schutte of Kimberly, ID, his two grandchildren, Todd (and his wife Amy) of Portland, OR and Brandi Schutte of Boise, ID, his five great grandchildren, Bailey of Portland, OR (and her husband Jordan), Payton of Phoenix, AZ (and her husband Trever), Piper, London and Storie of Kimberly, ID and his two great-great grandchildren, Lincoln and Cannon of Portland, OR.
John was a wise and loving, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather and husband; spending time with family was of utmost importance. John loved hunting, fishing, camping, crosswords and motorcycle riding. He especially enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids compete in sports—there wasn’t a distance too great that would prevent him from hopping in the motorhome and driving to an important game or meet.
***He would like to remind everyone that a Hamm’s beer is a mandatory staple in one’s diet!***
The family will hold a private service today at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park. There will be a celebration of life following at his and Jo Ann’s home in Hazelton.
