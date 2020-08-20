Obituary: John Boyd Grant

August 17, 1933 ~ August 17, 2020
John Boyd Grant passed away Monday, August 17 on his 87th birthday. Boyd captivated those he knew with his life stories and often started with his roots. Boyd was born in Bancroft, Idaho to Calvin and Mabel Grant. He would fondly reflect on his humble beginnings growing up with little money, but an abundance of love. His undying respect and love for his parents and brothers, Kendall (deceased 1954) and Charles Grant never went unnoticed and to this day, he would say Charles was the greatest man he ever knew.
Boyd spent his high school years in American Falls, Idaho, where he graduated from American Falls High School in 1951. Boyd would never forget to tell people that he was the smallest one on the American Falls basketball team, but the most good looking.
Boyd went on to attend Snow Junior College and Colorado State University, where he played basketball under Coach Jim Williams. Williams later asked Boyd to join his coaching staff. Boyd joked that Coach Williams needed to get him on the bench somehow, because he wanted to take every shot. That’s where Boyd’s basketball career took off. He served as an assistant coach at the University of Kentucky (1972-1974), head coach at the College of Southern Idaho (1974-1977), Fresno State University (1977-1986), and then returned to his alma mater Colorado State University (1987-1991) where he finished his coaching career. During this time, he won multiple conference championships, the NJCAA National Championship, made multiple NCAA appearances, and won the NIT.
Boyd will always be remembered by fans for his exceptional defensive strategy, but Boyd always said his wins were attributed to his players, the staff, and the ever present “sixth man”- the team’s fans. In fact, he rarely talked of his accomplishments, rather, he loved telling stories about people- those who impacted his life- the players, the coaches, the fans, his family. He found value in every person he met.
Of the countless stories Boyd told, his favorites might have been those about the two beautiful ladies who stole his heart. Following high school, Boyd went to work for Ray Groom, a farmer in Rockland, Idaho, where he fell in love with his boss’ daughter, Glenna. Boyd and Glenna were married June 9, 1957. They had three children, Leslie, Lori, and Kevin. Following the death of Glenna, Boyd reunited with his high school sweetheart Mary Jean Payne Morris. They were married on August 29, 2002. Boyd was grateful to have Mary Jean’s children, Valerie Delaney (John), Patty Thompson (Dennis), Jan Goddell (John), and Dru Morris in his life too. Boyd was an exceptional father and husband and had a way of showing love unlike any other. His family can attest to the fact that there wasn’t one time he didn’t tell them he loved them when saying goodbye.
Boyd is survived by his wife Mary Jean, his children Leslie (David) McClure, Lori Juarez, Kevin (Meegan) Grant, and his brother Charles (Gay) Grant. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren. Boyd is preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Mable, his brother Kendall, wife Glenna, and son-in-law, Dave Juarez.
Boyd will always be remembered as never knowing a stranger, having the ability to make every human being seem like the most important person, and telling story after story of his fascinating life in the most entertaining of ways.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made for student scholarships to one of the following educational institutions.
Please note on your gift:
For scholarships in memory of Boyd Grant.
College of Southern Idaho Foundation
P.O. Box 1238
Twin Falls, Idaho 83303-1238
The Bulldog Foundation
PO Box 26267
Fresno CA 93729
Colorado State University Foundation
P.O. Box 1870
Fort Collins, Colorado 80522
Visitation for Boyd will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at the Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls; Funeral Services for Boyd will be held Monday. August 31, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home with Interment following at the Twin Falls Cemetery in Twin Falls, ID. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, ID. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on his memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Due to COVID-19 the family encourages you to attend the service through ZOOM -https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81180816757. If you are experiencing symptoms, have been exposed to, or have tested positive, please enjoy the service from home. If attending in person, follow social distancing guidelines whenever possible and please wear a mask.
