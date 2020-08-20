Obituary: John Boyd Grant

Boyd will always be remembered by fans for his exceptional defensive strategy, but Boyd always said his wins were attributed to his players, the staff, and the ever present “sixth man”- the team’s fans. In fact, he rarely talked of his accomplishments, rather, he loved telling stories about people- those who impacted his life- the players, the coaches, the fans, his family. He found value in every person he met.

Of the countless stories Boyd told, his favorites might have been those about the two beautiful ladies who stole his heart. Following high school, Boyd went to work for Ray Groom, a farmer in Rockland, Idaho, where he fell in love with his boss’ daughter, Glenna. Boyd and Glenna were married June 9, 1957. They had three children, Leslie, Lori, and Kevin. Following the death of Glenna, Boyd reunited with his high school sweetheart Mary Jean Payne Morris. They were married on August 29, 2002. Boyd was grateful to have Mary Jean’s children, Valerie Delaney (John), Patty Thompson (Dennis), Jan Goddell (John), and Dru Morris in his life too. Boyd was an exceptional father and husband and had a way of showing love unlike any other. His family can attest to the fact that there wasn’t one time he didn’t tell them he loved them when saying goodbye.