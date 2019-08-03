April 9, 1936—July 10, 2019
The only child of John Berchmans Barrett and Sophie Ruth Meranski Barrett, John lived in Hawaii from 1941 to 1947 and recalled the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
In Boston he had top honors at the Roxbury School of Latin, and two degrees from Harvard University. His father, a retired Navy Commander, completed law school with him at Harvard. John chose not to practice law, but continued a life time of learning, some teaching, and years living with his mother in Boston, before reaching Port Angeles and Forks, WA in the 1990s.
A 1997 article by Gordon B. Hinckley in the Wall Street Journal led him to a new church family. He lived the past 4 1/2 years in Twin Falls. He assembled a family tree of over a thousand loved ones. He was a highly gifted scholar in botany, history, geology, languages and classical music.
Survived by cousin Bill Barrett of New Jersey, and his near-family the Romneys of Twin Falls.
Funeral will be held today at 4 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on North College.
