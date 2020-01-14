September 13, 1935—January 7, 2020
DECLO – John Riley Anderson, an 84-year-old resident of Declo, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
He was born in Declo, Idaho, Sept. 13, 1935, to Ervin William and Garnet Blanch Sweet Anderson. He graduated from Declo High School in 1953 where he played basketball all four years. He met and married the love of his life, Nancy May Dayley, in November 1955. They had four daughters and one son, Neena, Candace, Rebecca, Johnny and Kathleen.
J.R. farmed for several years with J.R. Simplot in Malta until the death of his only son at the age of one year. He then moved his family to Burley where he managed a service station for his father-in-law. They then moved to Montana for a few months where he worked in the lumber mill with his father. Nancy missed home so they moved back to Malta where he farmed for a few more years with Simplots. J.R. then went into custom farming for a few years and then struck out building houses with his brothers-in-law, but his love for the Big-Rig trucks took him many miles driving over the road. He continued driving until this past year at the age of 83.
His other passion was hunting, fishing and camping. He spent many, many years with his girls hunting and then with his grandsons, which he looked forward to every season. He loved spending time with his daughter and grandchildren every summer camping in the local hills of Bostetter, North Heglar and Sublett. He was a die-hard Utah Jazz fan and loved to talk to his daughter, Becky, about the games. He had every game marked on his calendar and even left family parties early so he would not miss them.
J.R. was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a dedicated home teacher to the families assigned to him. In 1983, Nancy passed away and in 2010 he had their marriage solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple.
You have free articles remaining.
He had many friends and neighbors who watched out for him and helped in taking care of him in his later years and during the past three years as he battled cancer. We would like to thank Danny and Marcia Osterhout, John and Arvella Jenkins, Brad and Kasey Elmer, Russ Thomson, Winn Osterhout, and the many people we are not aware of, for looking out for our father and grandfather.
He is survived by his daughters, Candace and Dennis Schrenk of Declo, Rebecca and Terry Robinson of Evanston, Wyo., and Kathleen and Greg Folks of Hurst, Texas; his brother, Gale Anderson of Salmon; 17 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren (with one on the way); and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Nancy and son, John Riley “Johnny” Anderson, J.R. was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Neena Celine Anderson; and a great-grandson, Josiah Ellis Small.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Declo Stake Center, 213 W. Main St., in Declo. Burial will follow at Declo Cemetery.
Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.