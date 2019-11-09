December 21, 1937—November 5, 2019
John Allen Rosholt died in peace at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho on Nov. 5, 2019. He was 81.
John was born on December 21, 1937 (Lewiston, Idaho) to parents Allen Ernest and Dorothy Berger Rosholt. He attended St. Stanislaus Catholic School and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1955. John attended the University of Idaho where he was a proud member and president of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. John participated in the ROTC program, graduating as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army with a degree in Political Science in 1959. After two years of service, he returned to the university earning a Bachelor’s of Law and admission to the Idaho State Bar in 1964. After meeting at the University of Idaho, John married the love of his life, Karen Rae Fisher (Port Angeles, WA) in July 1966 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Potlatch, Idaho.
Although a true North Idaho man who worked long summers with his father in the Clearwater National Forest, John ventured to southern Idaho, the state’s epicenter of agriculture for his law practice. He started with the firm of Parry, Robertson, Daly & Larson (1964-1979), later forming Nelson, Rosholt, Robertson, Tolman & Tucker (1979-1990), Rosholt, Robertson & Tucker (1990-2001), and ultimately Barker, Rosholt & Simpson (2001-2019). John’s collaboration with his partners and mentorship of new attorneys was unparalleled.
John and Karen built their amazing life together in Twin Falls, where they volunteered, supported the community, and raised their children. The Twin Falls Rotary recognized John as a Paul Harris Fellow. The Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce recognized John with a Lifetime Achievement Award. John served and held leadership positions on countless boards of directors, making Twin Falls and the State of Idaho a better place. Apart from his civic life, the Rosholts were famous hosts. An invitation to their home was admission to an unforgettable night filled with laughter, great food, drinks, and hours of conversation. John and Karen built an incredible network of friends and colleagues spanning generations, creating life-long memories.
John loved everything golf. Working early mornings at the Lewiston Country Club, John was able to start playing at age 11, quickly becoming a scratch golfer by age 14. After high school he lettered for the University of Idaho, leading the team to a conference title and berth in the NCAA championship in 1959. After college, John enjoyed a successful amateur career playing in tournaments across the state. He found his favorite course at the Blue Lakes Country Club, where he won several club championships and served as the club’s president and ambassador. A member for over 50 years, John spent countless days perfecting his craft on its incomparable fairways and greens. John was the club’s living historian, always ready to regale in past stories of a particular shot, round, or party. He relished this unique property and its natural beauty, never taking it for granted.
You have free articles remaining.
John was a lawyer’s lawyer. He received national and statewide recognition for his achievements, including the Idaho State Bar’s prestigious Distinguished Lawyer Award in 2004. John was a close confident to several state and national dignitaries, notably the late Senator James A. McClure, who he worked closely with for decades. John was known as Idaho’s premiere expert on water law. He successfully guided clients and policy makers through complex issues all over the state. From the Upper Snake River Basin to Hells Canyon, John provided invaluable advice and representation to the irrigation community. His fingerprints can be found on every major water issue and legislation from the Snake River Basin Adjudication to conjunctive water right administration. John represented his clients with the utmost integrity and compassion. Anyone lucky enough to be represented by John quickly recognized that he was more than a lawyer, he was your true friend.
Always a Vandal, the University of Idaho inducted John into both the Alumni Hall of Fame (2013) and the Athletic Hall of Fame (2016). John supported the university throughout his career, establishing the John A. Rosholt Roundtable for Visiting Professionals and serving on the Advisory Council for the College of Law, as well as the Advisory Council for the College of Letters & Social Sciences. John and Karen are long-time ambassadors and loyal supporters of the university and have been recognized with numerous other awards. The Rosholts valued their Vandal family as their own.
In addition to his distinguished career, John’s sharp mind, quick wit, generous ways, and unique ability to stay connected with family, friends and colleagues will define his lasting legacy. He cherished all of the relationships that he built and thoughtfully maintained across the country. His extended network of colleagues and friends was never more evident than what has been shown to the family this week. John lived a full life. His love for his family and friends will endure throughout time. John is survived by his wife of 53 years, Karen, and their three children Bekki Ann Madron (Brett) in Lewiston, ID, Kirsten Rae Lehman (Brad Govreau) in Meridian, ID and John Patrick Rosholt in Seattle, WA. John was the oldest of six children, and is survived by Sister Mary Allen Rosholt in Lewiston, ID, Betty Riebe (Gary) in Lewiston, ID, Jan Stout (Richard) in Richland, WA, Bill Rosholt (Sondra) in La Grande, OR, and Dick Rosholt (Teresa) in Lewiston, ID, and their families. Grandchildren: Brittaney Madron O’Leary (Michael), Morgan Lehman, Max Lehman, Brady Govreau and Matt Govreau and great grandson Liam Patrick O’Leary.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 15th at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 161 6th Avenue East, Twin Falls, Idaho. A reception will be held immediately following the service. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.
In John’s memory, please consider a donation to the “John and Karen Rosholt Elementary Education Scholarship” at the following mailing address: University of Idaho Foundation, Inc. 875 Perimeter Drive, MS 3143, Moscow, Idaho 83844-3143.
For those who would like to post a message, story, photo or special memory of John for all his friends and family to read, please visit the Tributes.com website, search for John’s name and select the “Memory Book” tab. You may also leave a condolence at www.reynoldschapel.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.