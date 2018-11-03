June 25, 1934 – November 2, 2018
Our family recently lost a great and wonderful man. John Allen Marler Gordon, age 84, passed away on November 2, 2018 in Twin Falls, ID with family by his side. We will deeply miss our beloved husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa and friend.
John (Jock) was born on June 25, 1934 to Douglas Edgar and Bessie (Marler) Gordon in Sweetgrass, Montana.
John is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Marion Gordon; and his five children, Teresa (David) Hall, Ellensburg, WA; Douglas (Pat) Gordon, Lindon, UT; Keith (Susan) Gordon San Antonio, TX; Melody (Curtis) Gambrel, Glendale, AZ; Clifford (Melissa) Gordon, Albuquerque, NM; 15 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. We don’t know another man who was so loved by all his grandkids. We will always keep him in our hearts and love him forever.
He was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings.
If faith and determination were enough to live, John would have lived forever. A man who dearly loved the Lord, John was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints fulfilling several callings throughout his lifetime. John was active in Boy Scouts of America for several years and was honored to receive the Silver Beaver Badge. John also presented many Arrow of Light ceremonies for scouts both locally and in nearby states.
Viewing will begin at 9 am, Saturday, November 10, 2018 in the Relief Society Room at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 19th Ward, 680 Hankins Rd. North, Twin Fall, ID. Funeral service will begin at 10 am followed by burial at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, ID.
