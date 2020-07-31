Obituary: John Alan Carver, M.D

He was a man of faith, with a steadfast belief in a God who guided his path both on and off the surgical floor. He found tremendous fulfillment working alongside the Church of Jesus Christ and Deseret International with clinics in Bolivia, El Salvador, Ecuador, Guatemala, Argentina, Chile and Peru. We knew him as our kind, generous father who always encouraged education and exploration, constantly telling us to “learn something new”. He was an enthusiastic gardener who approached his collection with nostalgia and precision, transplanting roots and trees carried over from childhood homes. It was not uncommon for him to leave a nursery with not just his car stuffed full of plants, but a trailer as well. Dad loved big family gatherings, but also routinely opted for solitude in the forests of Idaho or on mountain peaks with his dog Duke. His favorite was Mt. Rainier in 2002. As a family, we have fond memories of crepe breakfasts, over-scheduled travel agendas, unwanted assistance with math equations, Dad stopping at every historical marker on car trips, Gary Larson’s “The Far Side” mixed with dad’s sarcastic wit, never-ending museums, annual reunions at Sun Valley (ID), Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” and trips with his grandchildren.