January 29, 1951—September 29, 2019
BURLEY—John Anthony Bradley Jr., 68, passed away following a long illness on Sept. 29, 2019, at Countryside Care and Rehabilitation in Rupert.
John was born Jan. 29, 1951, in Gooding, Idaho, to John A. and Kathryn Olin Bradley. His growing-up years were spent around cattle and livestock, for which he developed a life-long passion. He was active in 4-H and was always proud of having the Grand-Champion Beef Steer in the Twin Falls County Fair.
John was a talented basketball player, being named All-State for Twin Falls High School. He graduated in 1969. He went on to play basketball for the Air Force Academy’s prep school and ultimately the University of Arizona. Upon graduation from the University of Arizona, he attended law school at Pepperdine University.
He began his practice of law as Deputy Prosecutor for Minidoka County, and later elected to Prosecutor. After leaving the prosecutor’s office he opened up a private law office, establishing Bradley Law Firm, which he continued to run for nearly 35 years. John’s incredible analytical skills and competitiveness made him a gifted attorney. In addition to his law practice, John also owned and operated Bradley Angus, allowing him to stay engaged with his love for cattle.
In 1979, he married Dana Personius. They were later divorced. They had two children, Aaron and Megan. Highly involved in his children’s sports, he loved coaching and following all their activities, including basketball, softball, and baseball. John also enjoyed traveling to the Oregon Coast with his family, fishing in Alaska, and attending as many NCAA March Madness basketball games as he could.
He is survived by his children, Aaron (Ashley) Bradley of Broomfield, CO, and Megan (Jared) Burks of Twin Falls; five grandchildren, Gracie Bradley, Carter Bradley, Addyson Knight, Arianna Burks, and Londyn Burks. He is also survived by his four-legged best friend, Marshall.
There will be a family ceremony later this year. There will be no public services held at the request of the family.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
