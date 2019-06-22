Johanna Anna Kopydlowski Okarma Carmichael went to her eternal home in heaven on Nov 24, 2018.
She is survived by her sons, Robert (Teri), Brian (Susanne), Randy (Jackie), Mark (Debbie), Duane (Donna), Jason (Trudy), Jim (Chris) and Joel (Joanne). Johanna has 20 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and one great, great granddaughter. She was proceeded in death by her husband, James R. Carmichael and her son, James R. Okarma and her two brothers, Louis and Al Kopydlowski.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA, she lived there until moving to Calif in 1960. She moved with her husband Jim to Kimberly, ID in 1979 and later moved to Hollister, Idaho where they enjoyed retirement together until 2011 when Jim passed away. In 2013 Johanna moved to Pinon Hills, California. She is very much missed by her large family and friends.
Services will be Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Garden of Time Columbarium at the Twin Falls Cemetery in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
