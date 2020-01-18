Joey Fitzpatrick
August 4, 1947 - December 17, 2019
Joey Fitzpatrick, age 72, passed away at his home Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. Joey was born on Aug. 4, 1947 in Baxter County, Arkansas, he was the first son of Joe and Zella Fitzpatrick. They moved to Idaho in 1952.
Joey worked for Jones Livestock while going to school and continued to do so upon graduation from Valley High School in 1966. In 1967 Joey met Vickey Miller whom he married later that year. With this union, Joey welcomed three daughters Bonnita, Maritta, and Candace. Joey and Vickey later divorced. He then found his life long partner, friend, and the love he needed with Lynda McDaniel. In the early 80's Joey would change careers and started working at Bean Growers as a Forman where he continued to work until his retirement in 2004. Joey had a love for the outdoors hunting and fishing, but especially enjoyed his time when he would go with close family members. Joey loved working with the youth. He started coaching legion baseball where they won many trophies. This passion for coaching would continue over 40 years. He would coach baseball in the summer months and coach rec. basketball the winter months. After years of coaching legion, Joey took on the younger youth. In 2005 Joey was recognized by the Viking Foundation Community Award for all his service with the youth and was the Grand Marshall of the 4th of July parade in 2016. He continued to coach until his body just wouldn't allow him to give it 110%. Joey would continue to support his guys by watching them play.
You have free articles remaining.
Joey is survived by his lifelong partner Lynda McDaniel, his daughters Bonnita (Alan) Crocker-Motley of Spring Creek, NV, Maritta (Don) Patterson, Candace Fitzpatrick both of Twin Falls ID, and son Calvin (Sylbia) McDaniel of Nampa, ID. Joey has eight grandchildren , six great-grandchildren. Joey is also survived by his siblings Reba Higley, Helen (Jerry) Chandler, Diane (Mark) Hohnhorst, Darrell (Lola) Fitzpatrick. Joey has six nephews and four nieces with whom he deeply loved the time they spent together.
Joey was preceded in death by his parents, son William McDaniel, two great granddaughters, a great grandson and several Aunts and Uncles.
A service will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. There will also be a celebration of Joey's life and his love to coach baseball at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Valley Rec. at 1458S 2000E Hazelton, ID 83335
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.