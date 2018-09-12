Obituary: Joel Wendell McNish

December 20, 1935 – September 7, 2018
Joel Wendell McNish, 82, passed away in peace September 7th at his home in Twin Falls with family by his side. During his last days he was surrounded by all those whom he affectionately loved during his life.
Joel was born in Lincoln, Alabama to Roscoe and Gracie McNish and raised in Winchester, Tennessee. Joel started working in a nursery at an early age. Learning to plant, prune and graft various trees and plants. Joel moved to Twin Falls, Idaho, following his older brother Billy, working in the hay fields and a spud cellar before finding work with Gem Linen of Twin Falls, where he worked and provided for his family until his retirement in 1998.
Joel met the love of his life, Lily, at the Radio Rendevoo event center on Main street while roller skating. He made such an impression on her with his style and skating ability that she bought her own skates to spend more time with him, even though she never really liked to skate.
On January 14th, 1961, Lily and Joel were married in Twin Falls, ID and had 52 years together before Lily’s passing in 2013.
Joel enjoyed bowling with Lily and son Jim and took part in many tournaments throughout Idaho. He was a great friend and teammate with a smooth curve to his delivery and many trophies to show for his excellent skill.
Joel loved camping with his family and brother-in-law Don and his wife Doris Garrison. Many fishing stories were shared by the campfire as well as the expected but always surprising popping cigar pranks Joel and Don would play on each other.
Joel’s legacy to his children is one of good humor, kindness, a diligent work ethic and affectionate love. Hugs were the norm at Grandpa’s house when arriving and when saying goodbye.
Joel was preceded in death by his wife Lily, parents Roscoe and Gracie and his brothers, Billy Pendergrass and Don McNish.
Joel is survived by his four children, Jim (Trish) McNish of Hagerman, ID, Terisa (Robert) Crane of Eugene, OR, Mark (Britta) McNish of Meridian, ID and Joelene (Jerry) Hutchison of Twin Falls, ID. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Ryan (Joy) Crane, Renee Crane, Terry (Rachel) Crane, Savannah, Steffen, Elijah, Weston, Tucker, and Ariana and 7 great grandchildren, Charlotte, Lukas, Noah, Riley, Bryson, Lily, and Hannah; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Joel’s life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. East, Twin Falls. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.reynoldschapel.com
