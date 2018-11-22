Obituary: Joel R. Giraud

October 14, 1957—November 17, 2018
Joel Robert Giraud, age 61, loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, November 17, 2018.
Joel was born in Rupert, Idaho on October 14, 1957 to Robert Henry Giraud and Ila Mae Evans. He was the second of three children.
In his youth, Joel and his dad enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout the southern Idaho region. As a young adult, Joel served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in southern Wisconsin/Chicago area where he shared his testimony of Jesus Christ.
In 1980, he married Diana Rae Smith in the Salt Lake City Temple. They were blessed with three boys. By example, Joel taught his children to work hard, be self-reliant, find humor in life, and serve others. Joel obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Geology and a Master’s Degree in Hydrogeology. He worked his entire career (32 years) at what is now known as AECOM in Stevens Point, WI.
Joel was actively involved with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Wisconsin Rapids. He volunteered in many capacities, including Bishop of the local congregation. Over several decades, he ministered to hundreds throughout the central Wisconsin area.
Joel was a family man. He enjoyed visiting his mother and sisters in Idaho every year and taking family trips. As his children moved away, Joel frequently traveled to Pennsylvania, Minnesota, and California. Some of his hobbies included working around his property, enjoying the outdoors with his boys, attending family reunions, spending time at the beach, collecting rocks, talking with his children, spoiling his grandchildren, and continually dating his wife of 38 years. For the last 28 years, Joel kept a daily, family journal; a legacy for his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Diana Giraud; mother, Ila Giraud; three children: Tyson Giraud, Jarom (Teri) Giraud, and Trevor (Deena) Giraud; six grandchildren: Andilyn, Asher, Tyler, Maxwell, Nathan, and Preston Giraud; and his two sisters: Ann (Kirk) Woodhouse and Teresa Giraud. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert.
A time of visitation for friends and family will be held on Sunday, November 25, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 26, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2640 14th St S, Wisconsin Rapids, with a brief visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The family expresses their appreciation for the many prayers, meals, and countless acts of service offered on their behalf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.