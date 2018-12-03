Try 1 month for 99¢
Obituary: Joe Smith
Ruby Aufderheide

January 26, 1956—November 16, 2018

Joe passed away peacefully at his home in Springville, Utah on November 16 2018. Joe spent his youth playing sports and doing anything he could outdoors. He had a love for hunting and fishing and the game of baseball. As an adult Joe spent most of his time watching baseball and camping and attending mountain man rendezvous. Joe worked at Ore Ida, Anericold, and spent some time in Antarctica working. Joe was a great father, husband and grandpa. Joe is survived by his wife Linda Jones. Sons Jesse (Chalsie) Grant(Becky) Chad(Hillary). Grandkids Carter, Averi, Jaxon, Birklee, Mandy, and Elly. Sisters Julie, Carol, Jeannie and Brother Tom. Joe was preceded in death by mother Marian Smith and father Dean Harold Smith.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Joe Smith
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments