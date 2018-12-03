Obituary: Joe Smith

January 26, 1956—November 16, 2018
Joe passed away peacefully at his home in Springville, Utah on November 16 2018. Joe spent his youth playing sports and doing anything he could outdoors. He had a love for hunting and fishing and the game of baseball. As an adult Joe spent most of his time watching baseball and camping and attending mountain man rendezvous. Joe worked at Ore Ida, Anericold, and spent some time in Antarctica working. Joe was a great father, husband and grandpa. Joe is survived by his wife Linda Jones. Sons Jesse (Chalsie) Grant(Becky) Chad(Hillary). Grandkids Carter, Averi, Jaxon, Birklee, Mandy, and Elly. Sisters Julie, Carol, Jeannie and Brother Tom. Joe was preceded in death by mother Marian Smith and father Dean Harold Smith.
