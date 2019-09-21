September 4, 1926 ~ September 18, 2019
We have lost another member of the greatest generation from Jerome, Idaho. Joe Richard Nauman passed away Sept. 18, 2019 in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was born in Berrryville, Arkansas on Sept. 4, 1926.
He married Shirley Hicks, a resident of Hollister, Idaho, and they were married for 23 years, until her death.
Joe joined the Navy in 1942, working as a CB in the South Pacific during the war. He was honorably discharged in 1946 with a rank of Seaman First Class.
After returning from the war, he farmed locally for a time. He worked for the Salmon Falls Canal Company for over 20 years as a ditchrider and heavy equipment operator.
You have free articles remaining.
He loved to hunt and fish, he was a great gardener, and he enjoyed his cats.
We want to thank the Twin Falls Care Center for their care and concern while he was there.
Joe will be privately laid to rest at West End Cemetery, Buhl, Idaho.
Memories and condolences may be shared on Joe’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
To plant a tree in memory of : Nauman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.