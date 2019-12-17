February 19, 1920—December 13, 2019
Joe Pavkov of Gooding passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the young age of 99. He was born on Feb. 19, 1920, in Gooding to Milan and Juliana Pavkov. Joe lived a long life full of hard work, deep friendships, and love.
Joe attended school in Bliss and Gooding until 8th grade when he started working to help his family. He farmed closely with his dad and developed a love for agriculture and livestock at an early age. He tended sheep, farmed, raised cows, and traded horses throughout his life. There was not a workhorse in Gooding County of which he could not tell a story, and not a horse trader who didn’t have a story about Joe. His trading skills were second to none.
Joe married Juanita Pagay, (who he often joked was his best hired man), on December 23, 1942. They settled in Gooding on the farm his father left in the depression and raised three children, Joe D., John, and Julia. Joe could be found most Tuesdays, Wednesdays, (Fridays when Gooding was operational) and Saturdays at the sale where he loved to catch up with his friends. He and Juanita were inducted into the Southern Idaho Livestock Hall of Fame in 1993. He served on many different boards throughout his life, but water and irrigation was a passion. He was a director on the Big Wood Canal Company for 41 years from 1969-2009 and was inducted into the Idaho Water Users Association Hall of Fame in 2005. Joe was a walking history lesson. His memory was encyclopedic, but he wasn’t merely a window to 10,000 yesterdays. He was an ambassador from a long-past time. Joe was living proof of the way things were.
His legacy of hard work and love of the land lives on in his sons—Joe D. (Joan) Pavkov, John Pavkov, and daughter—Julia Ravenscroft of Gooding. His grandchildren—Jamie (Joe) Larsen of Burley, Steven Pavkov of Heyburn, Chuck Pavkov of Gooding, Jodi Pavkov of Gooding, and Jeff (Cathy) of Gooding, Scott (Jeny) Pavkov of Gooding, Holli Storey of Meridian, and Cory Ravenscroft, Cody Ravenscroft, and Kris (Krista) Ravenscroft of Boise. He has numerous great-grandchildren and a handful of great-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by almost everyone including his wife of 64 years—Juanita; his siblings—Grace Ferrin, Edith Pavkov, Stan Pavkov, and Mildred Firth.
You have free articles remaining.
The family extends heartfelt thank you to Teena Palacio and family for their care and love over the years and the staff at DeSano Place in Gooding.
A viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m, at the Gooding Basque Center at 285 Euskadi Lane in Gooding
Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.