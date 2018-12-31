April 14, 1954—December 29, 2018
Joe Moore peacefully returned to our Lord on December 29, 2018 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family.
Joe was born April 14, 1954 in Cleburne, Texas, the eldest son of Joe & Flora Moore. He graduated from Brownwood High School in 1972. A year later Joe married Sammye Kay Bramlett and from their union came his sons, Jason Michael, 1974 and Christopher Shawn, 1977. Joe and Sammye later divorced. Years later Joe married his spouse of 30 years, Kay Doyal in 1988. From this union they were blessed with a daughter, Laura KayLee (Boog), 1989.
Joe joined the U.S. Army in 1972 with the 1st Armored Cavalry as an armored crew member; serving on the borders of East and West Germany, exiting the Army in 1979 as a tank commander. He held various occupations, including: Santa Fe Railroad, Master Plumber of his own business, and managed Wal-Mart stores, which brought him to Idaho. He found his true calling with the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office in 1993. There he found the companionship of his K9 partners, leading him to become a POST certified K9 trainer.
Joe was a loving and caring father, grandfather, and husband—always putting family before himself. He greatly enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was quick with a joke, praise, and above all, life advice. To say Joe was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, camping and all around exploration is a drastic understatement—there is not a square inch of the desert that he has not stepped foot on.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law, Jere Doyal and a granddaughter, Raeleigh.
Joe is survived by his loving wife, Kay Moore. His sons Jason (Valorie) Moore of Rigby, Chris (Savannah) Moore of Weatherford, Texas, and daughter KayLee Moore (Cody Kester) of Rupert, his eleven grandchildren: Alex, Dawson, Cheyenne, Dallon, Ethan, Ruby, Shawn, Chelsea, Dallen, Kiera, Kaiden and one great-grandchild due in July of 2019, his siblings Marijane (David) Gilley of Early, Texas; Jim (Jackie) Moore of Cleburne, Texas and Brack (Regina) Moore of Grandview, Texas and his dedicated K-9 partner of 10 years, Reno.
*** He would like to remind everyone that Ketchup is a mandatory staple with all meals! ***
His celebration of life will be held on January 3, 2019 at First Christian Praise Chapel in Rupert at 11 a.m. for all who would like to say farewell, share a memory, and visit with family. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.