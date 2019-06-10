September 3, 1932 ~ June 5, 2019
Our beloved mom, grandma, great grandma and auntie, Joe Lee Partin, has traveled her long-awaited journey to be reunited with all those she had loved who were waiting for her at her final destination. She passed away on June 5, 2019 at her home in Buhl, Idaho. We, who are left behind will truly miss her.
Joe Lee was born on September 3, 1932 to Weldon “Jack” Cullimore and Charlotte Imel in Lewis, Colorado, joining her older brother Bill. It was after the family relocated to Buhl that her younger sister, Edna Mae was born. Joe Lee later discovered that she also had a half brother, William, and a half sister, Vivian, living in Michigan. After her parents divorced, she gained a wonderful stepfather, Berry Garrison, and beautiful stepmother, Vi.
Joe Lee’s family made Buhl their home, where she attended elementary school and graduated from Buhl High School. Shortly before graduation, she had a blind date with a handsome young man, Arlie Partin. He stole her heart, and they were married on Easter Sunday, April 9, 1950 in Castleford, Idaho. After their marriage, Arlie and Joe Lee began their lifelong association with Buhl aquaculture. They first lived and worked in the Snake River Canyon at Schmeckpepper’s Trout Farm. At this time, their daughter Arlinda was born.
Arlie then changed employers and began working for the Snake River Trout Company. The young family moved back into Buhl and were joined by their son, Bill. Joe Lee babysat several children at this time. She seemed to always do well and loved children. Soon, another move occurred when Arlie was promoted to Idaho Springs Trout Farm in Hagerman. With this promotion, Joe Lee became a bookkeeper, fish feeder, fish egg picker and coffee and snack provider for the employees. This was due to her home being a part of the hatchery and she made it open to all. Her two children were raised here in the beautiful Hagerman valley.
During these years, Joe Lee was active in the Methodist Church, led scout groups, attended lots of ball games and became an expert seamstress. This is also the time she and Arlie became members of the Buhl Bowmen archery club. They received numerous awards for their marksmanship skills. They had an actual 14 target course on the 40-acre property they occupied, where many tournaments were held. Again, all were welcome at Arlie and Joe Lee’s home.
When the trout farm sold, Arlie and Joe Lee both became part of Clear Springs Trout where Joe Lee worked in the processing plant. Here, she made many new friends. She and Arlie relocated to a home back in Buhl where they continued to be dedicated to their children and grandchildren. There were many neighborhood children who knew that they could stop on their way by her home and choose some candy from the bowl always located by her front door.
Wherever she lived, Joe Lee took great pride in her beautiful flowerpots and garden. She had perfected a family recipe for angel food cake handed down from her mother and knitted afghans for many a newlywed couple.
Joe Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Arlie; son, Bill; parents, Jack Cullimore and Charlotte Imel Cullimore Garrison; brothers, Elton Cullimore; and Bill Cullimore; sister, Edna Mae Alexander; half brother, William Cullimore; and special friends, J.R. Dixon; and Robert Squire.
She is survived by her half sister, Vivian; daughter, Arlinda (Gordon) Christophersen; daughter-in-law, Marla Partin; granddaughter, Heather (Mike) Gouker; grandsons, Travis (Irish) West; and Troy (Laura) Partin; great grandchildren, Zoey and Avary Partin and Archer Gouker.
Special appreciation goes to the Buhl Police Department, QRU, and supporting neighbors and friends.
A viewing will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at West End Cemetery, 1574 E Elm St, Buhl. Lunch to follow at Joe Lee’s home, 415 9th Ave N, Buhl.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Buhl QRU or a Hospice of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Joe Lee’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
