Feb. 10, 1943—Oct. 6, 2018
Joe Gonzales, Jr., 75, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls.
Joe was born on February 10, 1943 in Burley, Idaho, the son of Joe and Duby Gonzales. He was raised and educated in Gooding.
Joe married Diane Baldwin on March 2, 1968 in Gooding, where they made their home.
Joe is survived by: his wife, Diane; son, Mark (Kim) Crowe of Missoula, Montana; daughter, Holly (Scott) Howland of Gig Harbor, Washington; son, Doug (Kelly) Gonzales of Twin Falls; 12 grandchildren – Tara, Ryan, Marki, Brandon, Allie, Wes, AJ, Maryssa, Erin, Sara, Kristi and Connor; two great grandchildren, Maddison and Kennedy; two sisters, Josie Roberts of Hood River, Oregon and Georgia (Eldon) Wright of Boise; and his brother, Lou (Lolly) Gonzales of Gooding.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters – Toni, Barbara, Fran, Stella and Rita.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 11, 2018 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 12, 2018 at 2:00 pm at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.
Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
