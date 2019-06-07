Obituary: Joe G. Hernandez

March 19, 1940—June 4, 2019
Joe G. Hernandez born in Laredo, Texas an agriculture contractor in the Magic Valley and resident of Hagerman, ID went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 4, 2019 at the age of 79 surrounded by his loved ones. Joe is survived by his wife of 49 years Hilda Hernandez, their seven children, Norma Salas, Dahlia Griffin, Hilda Rosales, Blanca Leon, Mary Torrero, Joe Jr. and Rebecca Saicheck; along with his pride and joy 25 grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister and two brothers. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. Services will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the United Methodist Church, 270 E Salmon St. Hagerman, ID 83332. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.