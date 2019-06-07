{{featured_button_text}}
Obituary: Joe G. Hernandez

March 19, 1940—June 4, 2019

Joe G. Hernandez born in Laredo, Texas an agriculture contractor in the Magic Valley and resident of Hagerman, ID went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 4, 2019 at the age of 79 surrounded by his loved ones. Joe is survived by his wife of 49 years Hilda Hernandez, their seven children, Norma Salas, Dahlia Griffin, Hilda Rosales, Blanca Leon, Mary Torrero, Joe Jr. and Rebecca Saicheck; along with his pride and joy 25 grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister and two brothers. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. Services will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the United Methodist Church, 270 E Salmon St. Hagerman, ID 83332. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

