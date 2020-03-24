Obituary: JoDee Twiss

October 26, 1942—March 19, 2020

The heart of our family has gone to be with the head of our family. JoDee Twiss of Twin Falls, Idaho died March 19, 2020, at home with her daughter and son-in-law.

JoDee was born in Declo, Idaho on October 26, 1942. She attended Declo High School.

JoDee married her soul mate Jim Twiss on April 7, 1960 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They had two children Teresa Marie (Twiss) Knopp and Tracy Michael Twiss.

JoDee and Jim bought Magic Valley Tire Les Schwab in 1991. She also co-owned Magic Valley Retreaders in Buhl and retired May 31, 1999. She was her happiest when she was with her family. She enjoyed family vacations and, after retirement, long trips with Jim. She will be greatly missed.

JoDee is survived by Teresa (Brent) Knopp; grandsons Michael Knopp, Brett Twiss, and Brad Twiss; great-granddaughters Kellie and Payton Knopp; great-grandson Jaxon Knopp; sister Jane (Walt) Harper; and many nieces and nephews.

JoDee was preceded in death by husband Jim; son Tracy Twiss; grandson Lance Knopp; parents Lloyd and Marie Walker; one sister; and three brothers.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on March 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com

