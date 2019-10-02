April 19, 1934—October 1, 2019
JoAnn Petersen was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on April 19, 1934 to Thelma and Harold Groves. She graduated from Twin Falls High School. She met Norman Petersen and three weeks later they married. They celebrated 61 years together before Norman’s passing in 2014. JoAnn and Norman farmed for 35 years in Murtaugh before retiring in Hazelton, Idaho. They had four children Todd Petersen, Julie Fife, Wade Petersen, and Wendy Petersen. JoAnn enjoyed the blessings of 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Vicki Spackman.
JoAnn’s funeral service will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, Idaho, Saturday, Oct 5, 2019 at 2 p.m.
JoAnn’s family would like to thank Dr. Burgett, the staff at Serenity Health Care, and Vision Hospice for their special care and kindness. Our Beloved Nana—you will be greatly missed!
Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
