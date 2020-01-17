December 22, 1955 ~ January 13, 2020
Joanie, a resident of Sunset, UT, died peacefully at Davis Hospital in Layton, UT from cancer. She was born in Atlanta, GA. & spent most of her life in Burley (ID), Vancouver (WA), Seattle (WA) & Sunset (UT). Joanie was beloved by her family & friends, full of spunk, had a huge heart & was a true one of a kind. She held an immense amount of love for her family, pets & friends. One of her favorite activities was spending time with family and/or friends camping, fishing, exploring and having fun. Joanie was a loved & cherished member in the Northern, UT N/A community where she was active with service & both giving/receiving of support. She held a Masters Degree in Science of Mental Health Counseling.
Joanie is survived by her husband & dogs: Clint, Bailey & Bounce Jones; her daughter, son-in-law & grandkids: Mandy, Jason, Ethan & Isaac Froula; her son: Joel Dayley; her sister & brother-in-law: Kelly & Dave Sprecher; Her step-mother, Nancy Ramsey; 21 nieces/nephews & their families. She was preceded in death by her mother, Alene Bond; her father, Lloyd Ramsey; her sister, Sandi Ennis; her step-father, Bob Bond; & her beloved dog, Annie.
Joanie’s family invites you to join in celebrating her life. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the Springdale Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 519 E 200 S, Burley, ID. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at the Morrison Payne Funeral home 321 East Main St. Burley and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with burial in the Elba Cemetery at approximately 3 p.m. services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary Elba, ID 83318.
If you are called to send flowers, the family kindly requests that you order locally by calling Nancy’s Flower shop in Rupert: 208-436-5335. Please do not order online, this will ensure the flowers are delivered on time. You can either have flowers sent to Morrison & Payne Funeral Home or to the Springdale LDS Church. The florist will have that information, but if you need the addresses, it’s listed above.
